Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Incyte from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.65.

Incyte stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $631,825 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

