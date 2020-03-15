Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $12.88 on Friday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

