Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 88,383 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

