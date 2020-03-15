Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Shares of ITW opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.61.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

