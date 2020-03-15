IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IGMS. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

IGMS stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a current ratio of 38.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $74.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.