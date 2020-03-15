IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of IBKC opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

