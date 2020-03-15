Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Position Increased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Tavio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tavio Capital LLC now owns 68,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Humana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $313.91 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.23. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

