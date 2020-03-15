Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

Get Hudson alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUD. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hudson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

HUD opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Hudson has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hudson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hudson by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hudson by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.