HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a news sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HPQ stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. HPQ Silicon Resources has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a PE ratio of -8.57.

Get HPQ Silicon Resources alerts:

About HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.