HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Earning Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a news sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
HPQ stock opened at C$0.06 on Friday. HPQ Silicon Resources has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a PE ratio of -8.57.
About HPQ Silicon Resources
