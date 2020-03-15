Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,120 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of FGL worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FGL by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,323 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 1,185.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,307,855 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FGL by 9,490.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FGL by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 539,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 89,165 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of FG opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. FGL Holdings has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

