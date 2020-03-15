Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 70,040 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 998.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.16. Cactus Inc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.