Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,680 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Midland States Bancorp worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $442.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.33. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

