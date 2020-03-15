Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 101,130 Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,130 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of American Vanguard worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Vanguard Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

