Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.31. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

