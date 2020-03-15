Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599,790 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,470 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 640,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 322,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at $183,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPFH stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.