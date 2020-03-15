Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Ebix worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBIX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ebix by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ebix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

In related news, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 2,500 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $54,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,607.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robin Raina bought 54,079 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $867,967.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,841,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,661,339.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 86,579 shares of company stock worth $1,577,593. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. Ebix Inc has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $494.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

