Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 62,800 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 156.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

