Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 35,770 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Astec Industries worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $622.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.