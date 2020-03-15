Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,140 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,140 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Navient worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.