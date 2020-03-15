Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 155,000 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $458.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

