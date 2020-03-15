Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,070,000 after purchasing an additional 248,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,772,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

