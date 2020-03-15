Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.40 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

