HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of HomeStreet worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,544,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 455.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 180,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 148,309 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 76,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ederer bought 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $23.11 on Friday. HomeStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $487.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.