Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

Shares of HSY opened at $139.84 on Friday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $151.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.