Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $485.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $259,340.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,378,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 134,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 180,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 407,439 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 217,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

