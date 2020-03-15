Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €69.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.58 ($100.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €68.26 ($79.37) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.78.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

