Head-To-Head Survey: Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) versus Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Nantkwest alerts:

This table compares Nantkwest and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nantkwest -164,604.89% -44.91% -37.18% Precision BioSciences -417.65% -66.96% -34.32%

This table compares Nantkwest and Precision BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nantkwest $50,000.00 6,079.08 -$96.23 million ($1.22) -2.53 Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 14.28 -$46.04 million ($1.91) -3.24

Precision BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nantkwest. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nantkwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nantkwest and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nantkwest 1 0 0 0 1.00 Precision BioSciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Nantkwest currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 67.64%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 258.68%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Nantkwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Nantkwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Nantkwest on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.