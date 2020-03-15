Head to Head Survey: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -30.96% -30.08% Surface Oncology -356.70% -70.61% -36.76%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for INmune Bio and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Surface Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 265.59%. Given INmune Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$12.44 million ($0.75) -4.13 Surface Oncology $15.36 million 4.15 -$6.60 million ($1.97) -1.15

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Surface Oncology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

