Head-To-Head Survey: California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) vs. Riverview Financial (OTCMKTS:RIVE)

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Riverview Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First National Bancorp N/A 4.54% 2.91% Riverview Financial 5.01% 4.61% 0.47%

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Riverview Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 9.19 $7.33 million N/A N/A Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.46 $4.29 million N/A N/A

California First National Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riverview Financial.

Volatility and Risk

California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Financial has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California First National Bancorp and Riverview Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Riverview Financial beats California First National Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of March 18, 2019, it operated through 28 community banking offices and 4 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

