Head to Head Review: Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) versus Happiness Biotech Group (NYSE:HAPP)

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Canopy Growth and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -535.05% -14.97% -10.81% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and Happiness Biotech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $170.25 million 22.45 -$522.30 million ($1.59) -6.88 Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.44 $18.72 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth and Happiness Biotech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 1 11 12 0 2.46 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus target price of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 271.10%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

