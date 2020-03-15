Head to Head Review: BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) versus Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech N/A N/A N/A Gilead Sciences 23.99% 35.49% 12.69%

This table compares BioNTech and Gilead Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $150.67 million 46.45 -$56.71 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 3.98 $5.39 billion $6.14 11.52

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than BioNTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioNTech and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 2 6 0 2.75 Gilead Sciences 3 10 13 0 2.38

BioNTech currently has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential downside of 18.25%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $77.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Gilead Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gilead Sciences is more favorable than BioNTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats BioNTech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer. It also develops individualized neo-antigen specific immunotherapies, such as RO7198457, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT152 for multiple solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT212 for pancreatic and other cancers; next-generation checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. Further, it develops MVT-5873, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

