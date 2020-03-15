Head to Head Contrast: Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and Kaleyra (OTCMKTS:KLR)

Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sandston and Kaleyra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandston 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.76%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Sandston.

Profitability

This table compares Sandston and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandston N/A N/A -10,104.61% Kaleyra N/A -1.78% -1.72%

Volatility & Risk

Sandston has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Sandston shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandston and Kaleyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandston N/A N/A -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Kaleyra N/A N/A -$1.09 million N/A N/A

About Sandston

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products. The company was formerly known as Nematron Corporation and changed its name to Sandston Corporation in April 2004. Sandston Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan. Sandston Corporation is a subsidiary of Dorman Industries, LLC.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

