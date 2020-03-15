Head-To-Head Contrast: Brigham Minerals (MNRL) & The Competition

Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Brigham Minerals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. Brigham Minerals pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.3% and pay out 46.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million $21.64 million 17.60 Brigham Minerals Competitors $10.01 billion $475.07 million 5.19

Brigham Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Brigham Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brigham Minerals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 12 1 3.00 Brigham Minerals Competitors 2474 9348 12870 435 2.45

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $24.46, suggesting a potential upside of 143.88%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 166.16%. Given Brigham Minerals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals N/A 10.10% 2.23% Brigham Minerals Competitors -14.84% -2.40% 4.66%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 48,100 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 3,355 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 3,064 oil wells and 291 natural gas wells. The company also had proved undeveloped reserves of 6,923 thousand barrels of oil; 30,062 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,220 million barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,153 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

