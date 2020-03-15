Head-To-Head Comparison: Harsco (NYSE:HSC) vs. CRYO-CELL International (NYSE:CCEL)

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) and CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Harsco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Harsco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Harsco and CRYO-CELL International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco $1.50 billion 0.38 $503.92 million $0.90 8.12 CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 1.72 $2.29 million N/A N/A

Harsco has higher revenue and earnings than CRYO-CELL International.

Profitability

This table compares Harsco and CRYO-CELL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco 31.08% 14.30% 3.46% CRYO-CELL International 7.24% -35.27% 6.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Harsco and CRYO-CELL International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco 0 0 3 0 3.00 CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harsco currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 264.80%. Given Harsco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harsco is more favorable than CRYO-CELL International.

Volatility and Risk

Harsco has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRYO-CELL International has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harsco beats CRYO-CELL International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, such as metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries. It also offers heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications; and high-security fencing products. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. It serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About CRYO-CELL International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

