Head to Head Comparison: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 4.91 -$5.61 million $0.02 427.00 Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anpac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fulgent Genetics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics -1.26% 0.79% 0.71% Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It markets its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

