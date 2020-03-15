Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 31.32%.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of -498.00 and a beta of 0.31.

HROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

