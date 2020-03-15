Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) vs. Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Cyanotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Cyanotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Happiness Biotech Group and Cyanotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Cyanotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A Cyanotech -4.12% -7.93% -3.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and Cyanotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.44 $18.72 million N/A N/A Cyanotech $30.20 million 0.39 -$3.60 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyanotech.

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Cyanotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, as well as directly to consumers; and in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

