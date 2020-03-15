Hannover Re’s (HNR1) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €143.60 ($166.98).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €113.60 ($132.09) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a one year high of €116.37 ($135.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €165.45.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

