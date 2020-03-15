Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €133.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €143.60 ($166.98).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €113.60 ($132.09) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €165.45. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

