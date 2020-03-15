Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €172.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €143.60 ($166.98).

Shares of Hannover Re stock opened at €113.60 ($132.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €173.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €165.45. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

