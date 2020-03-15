Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Holdings Raised by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 99,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 84,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 241,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $9.68 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

