Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.61. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $78.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.