H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,789 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,657,000 after buying an additional 3,645,697 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,327,000 after buying an additional 569,476 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,926,000 after buying an additional 1,084,768 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,382,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H & R Block stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

