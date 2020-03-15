GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Acquired by Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 128.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the period. GrubHub comprises 19.9% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of GrubHub worth $43,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 313.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 160,114 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Get GrubHub alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRUB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

GRUB opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.50 and a beta of 1.14.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $150,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,916.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.