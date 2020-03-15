Greif, Inc. (GEF.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on April 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Shares of GEF.B opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. Greif has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

