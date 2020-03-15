Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) PT Lowered to GBX 144

Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 144 ($1.89) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:GTE opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Read More: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.