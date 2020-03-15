Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) PT Lowered to GBX 144

Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) had its target price decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 144 ($1.89) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:GTE opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.