Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Trading 4.4% Higher

Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $48.32, 1,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFIN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

