Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Stock Price Up 7%

Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) shares rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.75, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

