Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$1.25 price objective on Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE GGD opened at C$0.45 on Wednesday. Gogold Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 million and a PE ratio of 150.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Gogold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

