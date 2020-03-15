Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Gogo has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

